Word Attack update for 16 February 2023

Basalt columns

Share · View all patches · Build 10569522 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main change is the addition of hexagonal columns to the Voxel designer (like the Giant's Causeway, hence Basalt columns). Also added the ability to have tables for columns to rise from, where upon, rather than being able to mirror the placing of voxels vertically, the columns are solid to the table.

Changed files in this update

