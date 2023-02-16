The main change is the addition of hexagonal columns to the Voxel designer (like the Giant's Causeway, hence Basalt columns). Also added the ability to have tables for columns to rise from, where upon, rather than being able to mirror the placing of voxels vertically, the columns are solid to the table.
Word Attack update for 16 February 2023
Basalt columns
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update