Dev Log #048: 2023-02-17

This week, we made adjustments and enhancements to a couple of cards for Wukong, improved some companions, and made bug fixes.
We adjusted these companions:
- Breeze the Apprentice
- Bard
- Vermilion Bird
We adjusted and enhanced a couple of cards for Wukong:
Enhancement and Adjustment
- Water Essence and Monkey King's Belt
- Optimize the Fiery Strike effect.
- Proactiveness now affects all Block gains.
- Adjust transmutation of Nine Head Phoenix.
- Adjust card assets to fix seam on icon.
- Add missing portrait for Mirror of Celestial of Wishes.
Bug Fixes
- Fix a crashing bug when Hairy Monkey uses Hair Wash by Best Practice.
- Fix the problem that the second Centipede Monarch's Eye card will reset eye count.
- Fix localization of transmutating Rhino King.
- Fix a Monkey King Bar bug when attacking with Spirit Shifting.
Changed files in this update