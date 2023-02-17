 Skip to content

Journey to the West update for 17 February 2023

Dev Log #048: 2023-02-17

Dev Log #048: 2023-02-17
Last edited by Wendy

This week, we made adjustments and enhancements to a couple of cards for Wukong, improved some companions, and made bug fixes.

We adjusted these companions:

  • Breeze the Apprentice
  • Bard
  • Vermilion Bird

We adjusted and enhanced a couple of cards for Wukong:

Enhancement and Adjustment

  • Water Essence and Monkey King's Belt
  • Optimize the Fiery Strike effect.
  • Proactiveness now affects all Block gains.
  • Adjust transmutation of Nine Head Phoenix.
  • Adjust card assets to fix seam on icon.
  • Add missing portrait for Mirror of Celestial of Wishes.

Bug Fixes

  • Fix a crashing bug when Hairy Monkey uses Hair Wash by Best Practice.
  • Fix the problem that the second Centipede Monarch's Eye card will reset eye count.
  • Fix localization of transmutating Rhino King.
  • Fix a Monkey King Bar bug when attacking with Spirit Shifting.

