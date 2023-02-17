Dev Log #048: 2023-02-17

Share · View all patches · Build 10569474 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy

This week, we made adjustments and enhancements to a couple of cards for Wukong, improved some companions, and made bug fixes.

We adjusted these companions:

Breeze the Apprentice



Bard



Vermilion Bird



We adjusted and enhanced a couple of cards for Wukong:





Enhancement and Adjustment

Water Essence and Monkey King's Belt



Optimize the Fiery Strike effect.

Proactiveness now affects all Block gains.

Adjust transmutation of Nine Head Phoenix.

Adjust card assets to fix seam on icon.

Add missing portrait for Mirror of Celestial of Wishes.

Bug Fixes