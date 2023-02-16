 Skip to content

Hands of Necromancy update for 16 February 2023

2.1.0 "Easy Hubs" update

2.1.0 "Easy Hubs" update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"The "Easy Hubs" mode of Hands of Necromancy is now live! If you want focus less on an exploration hexen-like but something closer to heretic/doom, this mode is for you, in each of the 4 maps of the hubs, you have 1 key to find, once you get all the 4 keys, you go back to the hub to open the exit to the next map!
Progression is more linear in that way except you choose the first map you want to play in the hubs!"

