Wicked Engine update for 16 February 2023

0.71.155

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • small improvement for raytraced ambient occlusion
  • performance improvement for generating grass on terrain (and any hair particle system in general)
  • editor: F key shortcut to focus camera on selected entities
  • fix: window resize will not reset camera field of view

