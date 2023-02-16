- small improvement for raytraced ambient occlusion
- performance improvement for generating grass on terrain (and any hair particle system in general)
- editor: F key shortcut to focus camera on selected entities
- fix: window resize will not reset camera field of view
Wicked Engine update for 16 February 2023
0.71.155
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update