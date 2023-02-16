 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 16 February 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

16 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated Virtual Keys to allow for mutually exclusive mappings (e.g. prevent another key from firing).
  • Fixed a bug with unloaded scripts not firing on user interface close.
  • Fixed an issue when hitting a key on virtual key mapping input that would accidentally click the button again.
  • Fixed an issue with the natural name displaying for a key in virtual key mapping.
  • Improved performance of doodad rendering significantly.
  • Fixed an issue with vertical alignment on numeric entry.

