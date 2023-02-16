 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 16 February 2023

Build 0.1994

Build 0.1994

Build 10569268

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added market prices to sellable inventory items so can see what items are worth what
-added new roof corridor, corners and curvved corners

