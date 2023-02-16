-added market prices to sellable inventory items so can see what items are worth what
-added new roof corridor, corners and curvved corners
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 16 February 2023
Build 0.1994
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
