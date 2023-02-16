Ultimechs version 1.7 is now live! - Bots & Improvements Update

Pilots, the newest version of Ultimechs is now available for you to download. This update focuses on improving and optimizing many parts of the game including bots, gameplay and various game modes!

Version 1.7 also introduces the “Play vs AI” mode where players can now play and gain experience from playing versus the newly improved bots.

While queuing for game modes, players can now also choose to play versus bots while waiting for a match to not have to wait in the garage.

For gameplay we’ve taken another look at the overall feel of the game and aimed to reduce frustrating or confusing scenarios where players may have felt like their actions didn’t translate properly to their actions. This includes changes to the ball, movement, GauntJets… and well pretty much everything in the game! We hope that this will make the game easier to get into, while not moving away from players being able to express themselves with great and skilled plays.

Those chasing the top spots on the leaderboards will be happy to know that we’ve also added a ton of new types of leaderboards both for 1vs1 and 2vs2!

Finally, we’ve decided to switch the competitive seasons in the game to be 1 month long starting March 1, which is when the 1st competitive season will end.

New 'Play vs AI' mode added.

Added 7 Difficulty Levels to Play AI: Cadet, Easy, Medium, Hard, Expert, Ace and Inhuman.

Added option to play versus bots while queuing for a match.

XP is now awarded in matches against AI.

You can now train vs AI while queuing for a match.

Optimized the game performance.

Several new leaderboards have been added for 1vs1 & 2vs2.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where certain buttons could not be pressed twice in succession.

Fixed a bug where the Hyperstrike could be used even with a missing GauntJet.

Fixed a memory leak that could lead to players crashing during matches.

Bots now have positional awareness during matches.

Bots will now fly and adapt the trajectories of their GauntJets to hit the ball depending on their skill level.

Bots can now use supercharges.

Bots now have unique names, playstyles and behavioral differences.

Arena

Optimized physics properties to stabilize gameplay.

GauntJets hitting the ball directly will now result in a stronger impact.

Made the ball heavier and increased the friction when hitting the arena.

Increased the curving strength when hitting the ball on its sides.

Mechs

Updated and optimized the rotation and turning calculations of GauntJets while in midair.

Increased all GauntJet turn rates to compensate for new rotation calculation

Increased all GauntJet power amounts to compensate for new ball mass

Reduced the max speed of the ball when body slamming it.

Decreased dash movement speed for all mechs.

Viper

Increased GauntJet power.

Reduced GauntJet retraction acceleration.

Nitro

Decreased GauntJet respawn speed. (9s → 10s).

Reduced MegaBlast impact power.

Reduced MegaBlast max impact damage. (49 → 30)

Titan

Decreased GauntJet respawn speed. (7.5s → 10s).

Reduced GauntJet retraction acceleration.

Slightly increased max GauntJet Speed.

Bouncer wall health loss increased (3hp/s → 6.5hp/s)

Arena

Reduced Supercharge spawn rate.

Mechs

Updated and optimized the rotation and turning calculations of GauntJets while in midair.

GauntJet respawn time increased. (2s → 4s)

Slightly decreased dash movement speed for all mechs.

Nitro

Reduced MegaBlast impact power.

We hope that these changes will positively impact your experience in the game and that you’ll continue to enjoy playing the game!

Keep in mind that if you’d like to suggest something for the game, we have a suggestion board specifically for this! While we can’t promise any changes, posting here helps us understand what the community would like to see in Ultimechs.

Of course, if you’d like to meet and discuss the game with us and others, then you can also join the Ultimechs Reddit and the Ultimechs Discord!

The Ultimechs Team