Organosphere V0.9.4.7

1. Fixed issue causing moon to turn yellow at night.

2. Fixed issue causing scorpion enemies to play walking animation even when idle.

3. Fixed issue causing red scorpions not attacking properly.

4. Fixed issue causing bugs killed by soldiers to register as player hits and award score/XP.

5. Fixed internal optimization issues with soldier enemy animation.

6. Added publicly selectable XMAS beta branch for people who want to get all achievements but missed the last XMAS event and don't want to wait until next December to get 100% achievements.

7. Removed un-used XMAS beetles stats from PDA, replaced to show current mosquito count. [Summer event]

8. New feature in menu that lets you switch flying insect enemies ON/OFF whenever you choose.

9. Fixed issue with water plane overlapping camera y-axis limit in nature reserve.

10. Removed unnecessary third party fog plugins.

11. Improved nature reserve appearance.

12. Fixed issue causing animations to "hang" if switching weapons during a reload sequence.

13. Optimized scorpion nav-mesh code to immediately set path if available instead of standing there. like an idiot trying to figure out what to do.

14. Temporarily removed Heavy Rifle while it's undergoing a polish process.

15. Fixed a z-fighting issue with the roads inside the cemetery.

16. Fixed an additional x-fighting issue with roads near one of the construction sites.

17. Fixed an issue causing muzzle heat to stay warm until another shot is fired when switching a weapon while the muzzle is hot.

18. Cleaned up "Sleep" U.I. when using the Arcadia dormitory.

19. Fixed issue causing collectible robot display in arcadia to display 1 robot even when 0 collected.

20. Added new achievement for summer event. (kill 100 mosquitos)