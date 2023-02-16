Hotfixes 2/16/2023

Hello Adventurers!
Below are a list of Hotfixes in this patch.
- Optimized abilities async load all possible animations when the ability is given and those async loaded assets have their reference held to prevent latent-block loads
- Optimized unused references from Hub Champion Trainer Fromar and AI Spec component
- Optimized trade component to player character, reducing the add to world and tick cost of non-player characters
- Fixed tooltips and various strings not being localized text
- Fixed gear stats showing differently in languages other than English
- Fixed additional stats not showing on item detail (i.e. Shield Bash Damage) to item display detail
- Fixed map selection menu now shows the last checkpoint's map and difficulty in confirmation prompts.
- Fixed upgrade menu allowing unupgradeable items to be selected if the inventory tab is changed.
- Fixed outline shader to fix rare cases of splitscreen player highlights blocking highlights on other player screens.
- Fixed Cull the Weak, it should now pull multiple targets to you.
Changed files in this update