 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 16 February 2023

Hotfixes 2/16/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10569066 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

Below are a list of Hotfixes in this patch.

  • Optimized abilities async load all possible animations when the ability is given and those async loaded assets have their reference held to prevent latent-block loads
  • Optimized unused references from Hub Champion Trainer Fromar and AI Spec component
  • Optimized trade component to player character, reducing the add to world and tick cost of non-player characters
  • Fixed tooltips and various strings not being localized text
  • Fixed gear stats showing differently in languages other than English
  • Fixed additional stats not showing on item detail (i.e. Shield Bash Damage) to item display detail
  • Fixed map selection menu now shows the last checkpoint's map and difficulty in confirmation prompts.
  • Fixed upgrade menu allowing unupgradeable items to be selected if the inventory tab is changed.
  • Fixed outline shader to fix rare cases of splitscreen player highlights blocking highlights on other player screens.
  • Fixed Cull the Weak, it should now pull multiple targets to you.

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Dungeons of Sundaria Windows Depot 587521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link