Chapter 18 - Questions about the game, Update 0.33b, 6150 joined our order.

Welcome, Dear Lords and Princesses
6150 joined our order. Our numbers are growing, but many of you wait for the next big update in July. We still have, 48031 pending requests to join ;) (wishlist). Jokes aside, we are very happy that every month new people decide to join in the quest of making a great medieval game where player choices matters.
But to be able to make the most out of it - we need your help with some details about how you like to play - https://forms.gle/fjjT9eraWcUt4Xxn6, leave your answers here, so we don't walk in the dark.
Benders tutorials
Bender, thank you very much mate for all the hard work, is doing a series of tutorials on the most important matters - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUzvTqILa5vn8yuqZUNbbDVXoZwEAgaed - They are in German, but he was so nice that he made English captions for you.
Future of the game
I am almost done with reading the medieval books. I think I crossed 40 last week. So after the release of the game I am probably going to make a PhD from medieval ages.
Many informations are very intresting but some of the production processes could be really nasty in game, so I need your answers on what to put first - reality or fun - I would pick fun, but we are here for you.
Except the small updates every month (some would say they are very big anyway) we are working on a new version of the game. Containing your suggestions like for example 3rd person etc. But our main focus is to get rid of the bugs, upgrading performance, restoring caravans and adding some basic story quests.
The new version is planned between July/August, until then you can play without a risk of a wipe.
https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1887020/view/3302850737209631861 - here you can find the big plans for the game
Community Castle
Sn4keeye finished his castle - it is pretty awesome
Update
We made changes to the UI tab under T. So you can now fast and easy check what each of the skills unlock. After hovering your mouse over it, you will find the name of the item.
Patch Notes of 0.33b
- Binding client to host, to avoid desync, after crossing a certain distance you will be teleported to the host after 10 sec. Countdown on screen.
- copper, slate - bug fix with replication on client
- castle crane - Sorting
Wall without battlements
Wall with battlements
Round Tower + connectors
Diamond Tower + connectors
Special
- Categories for items in merchants and inventory :
Resources
Food
Tool
Weapon
Ammo
Armor
Special
Buildings craft
Buildings decorative
Valuable
- new icons for the categories
- Small performance upgrade of the icons
- translations (de + pl) - minor fixes
- salt - lower price
- a complete change of the skill HUD under T. As mentioned earlier.
I hope at this point no one even considers we want to abandon the project, or it is another cash crab. Yes the game had a rough start but we believe the game has lots of potential, and after we finish it can deliver fun for hundreds of hours.
Next update will be focused on economy fixes (Prices, amounts etc.) And I will try to fix the light, but no promises. I have no day/and night cycle In Farathan because the story there says the sun stopped, so this is all very new to me. As here I have to make it look good in 100 situations like - rain in the morning, cloudy in the evening etc. etc.
Probably some of you think now - what the hell, leave the light, fix the graphics. So let me show you a screen of Raubritter without light.
- Light is a very important part of the graphics.
Next update 16 March 2023.
Have a great weekend
Your humble scribe and developer Sartorian
