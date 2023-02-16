Critters enter The WILDS

CRITTERS - Critters are smaller non-playable animals that populate the world. The introduction of critters adds the Duck, Rat, Turtle, and Frog to the list of animal you'll find in the world!

RAGDOLLS 2.0 - A massive overhaul of the "ragdolls" or physics based animal movements after death and pouncing. Much of the constant glitching has been removed, bodies move in more realistic ways, and we introduced some hybrid controls ragdolled animals to simulate "death struggle".