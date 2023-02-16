Critters enter The WILDS

Release Version 1.3.0
NEW FEATURES:
-
CRITTERS - Critters are smaller non-playable animals that populate the world. The introduction of critters adds the Duck, Rat, Turtle, and Frog to the list of animal you'll find in the world!
-
RAGDOLLS 2.0 - A massive overhaul of the "ragdolls" or physics based animal movements after death and pouncing. Much of the constant glitching has been removed, bodies move in more realistic ways, and we introduced some hybrid controls ragdolled animals to simulate "death struggle".
-
CUSTOM CURSOR - Added a custom cursor to the game menu.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES:
- CARRYING PENALTIES - Carrying animals will now restrict your animal from running at full speed.
KNOWN BUGS
-
RATS - Body breaks apart when grabbed.
-
CINEMATICS - Lake and River water flashes white on start/end of cinematics.
-
PACK ACTIONS - Still need to rework the AI more to make these active. "Pack Surround" and "Pack Attack" may appear as options but are non-functional.
Changed files in this update