The Civilization VI Leader Pass continues - Meet the Rulers of the Sahara!

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Leader Pass continues with the Rulers of the Sahara pack*. Each Leader Pass release contains brand new leaders decked out with inventive abilities, all designed to tease out clever new playstyles and challenge veteran CIV players in surprising ways. You’ll also see a few familiar leaders, reinvented to represent them at a different stage on their journey through history.

Rulers of the Sahara includes:

Ramses II

Cleopatra (Ptolemaic)

Sundiata Keita

Ramses II’s reign is Egypt at the height of its power - his exploits are audacious, whether those be in carving monuments out of the living rock, or in carving the kingdoms of his enemies. Here is the pride and might of the pharaoh made flesh.

Unique Leader Ability: Abu Simbel

Gain Culture equal to 15% of the construction cost when finishing Buildings and 30% when completing Wonders.

Cleopatra returns with a thematic focus on the Greek-speaking Ptolemaic dynasty, where Egypt formed the agricultural heart of the Mediterranean, and as such she brings a new leader ability that rewards food and culture pursuits over those of trade and gold.

Unique Leader Ability: Arrival of Hapi

Resources along floodplains receive +1 food and +1 culture. +1 appeal on floodplains instead of standard -1.

Sundiata Keita** founded the Malian Empire from the ashes of Wagadou. He was a royal exile, who despite struggling with physical infirmity became an accomplished hunter, orator, and, eventually, king. Here is Mali in its pre-Islamic, pre-Mansa Musa state, a story of a struggle against nature, conniving enemies, and oneself. And over these, the Lion of Mali reigns triumphant.

Unique Leader Ability: Sunjata

It costs 20% less gold to Recruit Great People and the Market gains 2 Great Writing slots. Great Works of Writing receive +4 Gold and +2 Production.

