Early Access Roadmap!

Finally, Hellcard releases in Early Access! It has been a long road since the first public prototype two years ago. Since then we have rewritten the game from scratch, especially the net code and card rendering for crisp and readable text. And we implemented the rest of the game too ːarchduckː



Even though Hellcard is playable and has all the core content from the start untill the end of the game we still have plenty to add and polish. We want to share a list of things we plan to add during the Early Access. This is not a sealed and complete list by any means - the very idea of this Early Access is to get feedback, balance, and polish the game with a large community. The list is ordered but some features might come earlier than their position would suggest since we will be working on them simultaneously. So, without further ado, here is our Roadmap:



An often-requested feature that we will be adding soon. We already have a ton of ideas for fun and quirky ones without the excessive grind. If you have a cool idea hop on to our Discord and share it, it might not be too late to get it into the game! We probably will be adding achievements in batches starting very soon.



Controller support. This one is self-explanatory. We are planning to add support both via the Steam Controller interface and the native Xbox controller API. That way we should be able to support a widest possible range of controllers.



A truckload of Quality of Life improvements. We already have compiled a long list of stuff requested by the community like the ability to play cards using the keyboard, a better more comprehensive Almanac, or a counter of all current multiplayer games.



Steam Deck support - the game is already playable on Steam Deck but we want to make the experience much better with scaled GUI, and better controller support with a focus on Deck controls. However, as mentioned above, the game is playable on Steam Deck even now - feel free to try it and let us know what you would change using the feedback widget!



Some form of self-imposed challenges. Another often requested feature in the community feedback. An option to make the upcoming battle more difficult for better rewards. It's an interesting idea that we feel could complement Torment modifiers well for adjustable difficulty.



The new final boss - the Cook and the soup he is cooking will have to be taken into consideration when planning the deck for the run. Right now they are more than one final boss, each with a unique twist on game mechanics. We have one more in the oven (pun intended :archduck) that should spice things up (ok, I will stop with the cooking puns, promise).



New Artifacts. This includes new starting artifacts that would change your class into a specialized build from the get-go (for example block only or damage only Warrior).



New Outfits. This goes without saying, we have a ton of ideas for these!



New Game Mode. This is a big one. At this point two modes are considered, one being some form of Very Long Run or Endless mode and the other some form of Weekly Challenge mode. We will decide together with the community which it will be.



New Playable Class. This is an even bigger one. A whole new class along with ~100 unique cards!



More Languages. We translated the game into a couple of major languages but we won’t be able to keep them up to date alone. We are counting on community translators to help us out with that and add new languages to the game. We have set up a translation form to streamline the process. If you would like to help please get in touch!



Mod Support. This will be a huge undertaking but we are committed to adding Steam Workshop support and opening our tools to the community so that you would be able to make your own cards, decks, and even classes. Especially since some of you already started tinkering with game files in the community Discord ːArchduckː



Bug Fixes and Balance. This one is probably obvious but I will mention it anyway. We will be updating the game often with bug fixes and balance patches. That’s the beauty of Early Access. There are imbalances, broken builds, and bugs that can sneak even through a closed beta as large as ours was. In the first months, you can expect updates at least weekly if not more often.

Last but very far from least! We are doing a bundle with our friends who made Riftbreaker. While it's a more action-oriented game than Hellcard it also requires thinking ahead and planning your next move. It's a mix of an isometric alien shooting game with a base builder, which we love. To celebrate the bundle we created an exclusive outfit for the Rogue class. Those who get the bundle not only get to enjoy a hefty discount on Riftbreaker but also will be able to raid dungeons in style ːarchduckː

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30523/HELLCARD__The_Riftbreaker/

As always,

Stay Safe in Paper Dungeons ːarchduckː

Konstanty