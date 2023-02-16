Respinning the 1.61-3 Update

Thank you for your patience! I noticed a few things I missed to fix in 1.61-3, so I'm uploading a new build with those missed fixes:

Fixed a bug with Mouselook control scheme during aiming. If you are using a resolution different from the monitor's native resolution, whenever you aim, the cursor shows up in the wrong place.

The game will try to remember the location of your cursor when you last aim down sight, if the camera didn't rotate away too far. This means, when you are using Mouselook and aim, you don't always have to readjust the cursor each time you stop aim and aim again. This bothers me a lot while playing Weird West, lol

Again, with Mouselook mode, if you reload the gun while aiming down sight, the cursor will no longer reset its position when the reload completes.

Fixed a bug where if you walk around while aiming a gun and switch to melee, the character is stuck in the aiming animation.

Fixed a bug with Pyros sliding forward while shooting fireballs.