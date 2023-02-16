Added motion blur toggle, added texture streaming toggle, added hi res map (hold back button on gamepad or R on keyboard for map pop-up), updated Le'Viath's collision and aesthetic, added a Lore book, other misc.
ChronoTecture: The Eprologue update for 16 February 2023
Graphical Options Updates + misc additions and updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
