Update Information Ver1.50.0

The following updates have been implemented.
■ Implementation
- Added Complete within a certain number of turns" to the goal of each dungeon.
■ Adjustment
- The number of event items dropped has increased after clearing a dungeon.
- Childhood friend's Friendship Point will increase uniformly after you cleared a dungeon
- Changed the gimmick Appraisal Pedestal without any reaction to characters.
- Slightly increased the status of partner Annelyca.
- Increased effects of certain potions.
- Changed the magic stone of Fire will drop in the Starry Cave dungeon.
- Upgraded the effect when engaging the magic stone of Steam.
- Changed the layout: The price of the item can be displayed when selling.
- Adjusted the event skip method
- Adjustment of the inventory cursor position
■ Bug fixes
- Improved: The autosave feature that causes save file corruption
- Fixed: The cursor position in the inventory was misaligned.
- Fixed: moving freeze when using certain potions.
- Fixed: The name of specific potions was replaced wrong.
- Fixed: Damage increased or decreased more than expected caused by the weather.
- Fixed: Certain monsters were not using skills.
- Fixed: Some status effects were not displayed correctly.
- Correct typos
- Other minor bug fixes"
Changed files in this update