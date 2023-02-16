 Skip to content

NonetEnsemble～魔法仕掛けの迷宮～ update for 16 February 2023

Update Information Ver1.50.0

Update Information Ver1.50.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following updates have been implemented.

■ Implementation

  • Added Complete within a certain number of turns" to the goal of each dungeon.

■ Adjustment

  • The number of event items dropped has increased after clearing a dungeon.
  • Childhood friend's Friendship Point will increase uniformly after you cleared a dungeon
  • Changed the gimmick Appraisal Pedestal without any reaction to characters.
  • Slightly increased the status of partner Annelyca.
  • Increased effects of certain potions.
  • Changed the magic stone of Fire will drop in the Starry Cave dungeon.
  • Upgraded the effect when engaging the magic stone of Steam.
  • Changed the layout: The price of the item can be displayed when selling.
  • Adjusted the event skip method
  • Adjustment of the inventory cursor position

■ Bug fixes

  • Improved: The autosave feature that causes save file corruption
  • Fixed: The cursor position in the inventory was misaligned.
  • Fixed: moving freeze when using certain potions.
  • Fixed: The name of specific potions was replaced wrong.
  • Fixed: Damage increased or decreased more than expected caused by the weather.
  • Fixed: Certain monsters were not using skills.
  • Fixed: Some status effects were not displayed correctly.
  • Correct typos
  • Other minor bug fixes"

Changed files in this update

NonetEnsemble魔法仕掛けの迷宮 Content Depot 1225851
