Update 0.4.4 introduces in-client tournaments, reworks mercenaries and makes the game feel more vivid with run and gallop animations.
Patch Notes:
Features:
- Added in-client tournaments
- Equipment is refunded when cancelled
- "Villages" replace previous "Mercenaries"
- Villages don't spend supplies, but leave them to be taken by players
- Villages start neutral but can be allied with gifting them essence
- Allied villages provide vision and defend against raids by opponents
Visuals:
- Units have run animations
- Added horse gallop animation
- Faster gathering animations
- Added spot animation for the Spotter
- Added more information to single selection view
Balancing:
- Only harbors need to be destroyed to achieve victory
- Increased variety in unit speeds
- Reduced time between attacks for most units, while keeping dps the same
Changed files in this update