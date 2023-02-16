 Skip to content

Arcane Wilds update for 16 February 2023

Update 0.4.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.4 introduces in-client tournaments, reworks mercenaries and makes the game feel more vivid with run and gallop animations.

Patch Notes:

Features:

  • Added in-client tournaments
  • Equipment is refunded when cancelled
  • "Villages" replace previous "Mercenaries"
  • Villages don't spend supplies, but leave them to be taken by players
  • Villages start neutral but can be allied with gifting them essence
  • Allied villages provide vision and defend against raids by opponents

Visuals:

  • Units have run animations
  • Added horse gallop animation
  • Faster gathering animations
  • Added spot animation for the Spotter
  • Added more information to single selection view

Balancing:

  • Only harbors need to be destroyed to achieve victory
  • Increased variety in unit speeds
  • Reduced time between attacks for most units, while keeping dps the same

