 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

EQDRIVE.IO update for 16 February 2023

New Tracks Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10568577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added 2 new tracks to the game.
First one has a lot of nice roads and ramps to crash test the vehicles.
The other one is a huge island with nice roads and beaches.

Realityocean Games

Changed files in this update

EQDRIVE.IO Content Depot 1658481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link