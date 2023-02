macOS

Pawn of the Dead supports Silicon processors (M1, M2, etc.) natively now. It could already run on Macs with Silicon processors before, though, this update is about performance upgrade.

Linux

Pawn of the Dead's Linux port is built with IL2CPP backend, it was Mono before. And Vulkan works better (you can use -force-vulkan parameter to open the game with that). This update is about performance, as well.

Windows build didn't need any change.