EVERING - Patch 2.10 CHANGELOG

Build 10568437 · Last edited 16 February 2023 – 17:06:50 UTC by Wendy

Increased the price of the inns... but now they also recover full MP and TP !

Added elemental icons on magics and elemental attacks.

Added status effects icons on items and weapons.

Added Acid Broth animation.

New graphics in the Zeddra Hillside dam.

New weapon for Jövla for sale in Hol.

Adjusted the prices of all the items in the stores.

Adjusted the position of the menu windows.

Fixed translation errors.

Other minor adjustments.

We are looking for feedback from you to keep getting better, updates like this one are proof of that :)

Thank you for playing EVERING!