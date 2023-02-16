 Skip to content

EVERING update for 16 February 2023

EVERING - Patch 2.10 CHANGELOG

EVERING - Patch 2.10 CHANGELOG

Share · View all patches · Build 10568437

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increased the price of the inns... but now they also recover full MP and TP!

  • Added elemental icons on magics and elemental attacks.

  • Added status effects icons on items and weapons.

  • Added Acid Broth animation.

  • New graphics in the Zeddra Hillside dam.

  • New weapon for Jövla for sale in Hol.

  • Adjusted the prices of all the items in the stores.

  • Adjusted the position of the menu windows.

  • Fixed translation errors.

  • Other minor adjustments.

We are looking for feedback from you to keep getting better, updates like this one are proof of that :)

Thank you for playing EVERING!

