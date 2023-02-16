EVERING - Patch 2.10 CHANGELOG

-
Increased the price of the inns... but now they also recover full MP and TP!
-
Added elemental icons on magics and elemental attacks.
-
Added status effects icons on items and weapons.
-
Added Acid Broth animation.
-
New graphics in the Zeddra Hillside dam.
-
New weapon for Jövla for sale in Hol.
-
Adjusted the prices of all the items in the stores.
-
Adjusted the position of the menu windows.
-
Fixed translation errors.
-
Other minor adjustments.
We are looking for feedback from you to keep getting better, updates like this one are proof of that :)
Thank you for playing EVERING!
Changed files in this update