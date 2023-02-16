 Skip to content

Tower Walker update for 16 February 2023

UPDATE V1.0038 build32

Build 10568390

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Important fixes to enchanting and item find bonus. Failing to enchant a weapon, armor or helmet will no longer break the item. It will reset it back to +0. Basic materials that always drops can now be affected by item find bonus. Thanks for your feedback!

Here are the patch notes (1.0038.32):

  • Increased max level cap to lvl 92
  • Item find bonus now have a chance to increase basic material drops
  • Weapon enchanting with 60% scrolls has been reworked
  • Armor enchanting with 60% scrolls has been reworked
  • Helmet enchanting with 60% scrolls has been reworked
  • Tweaks to mobs "Dragons" on floor 88 and above, slightly more health
  • Tweaks to boss "Elder Dragon", increased health
  • Tweaks to boss "Elder Dragon", slightly more damage
  • Modified loot tables floor 73 and above
  • Fixed an error with spawn rates (no more bundled spawns)
  • Failed weapon enchant does not break the item just resetting to +0
  • Failed armor enchant does not break the item just resetting to +0
  • Failed helmet enchant does not break the item just resetting to +0
  • Fixed incorrect trade value for Enchant Armor Scroll (Grade S)
  • Many improvements to the spawning system in the tower
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

