UPDATE V1.0038 build32

Important fixes to enchanting and item find bonus. Failing to enchant a weapon, armor or helmet will no longer break the item. It will reset it back to +0. Basic materials that always drops can now be affected by item find bonus. Thanks for your feedback!
Here are the patch notes (1.0038.32):
- Increased max level cap to lvl 92
- Item find bonus now have a chance to increase basic material drops
- Weapon enchanting with 60% scrolls has been reworked
- Armor enchanting with 60% scrolls has been reworked
- Helmet enchanting with 60% scrolls has been reworked
- Tweaks to mobs "Dragons" on floor 88 and above, slightly more health
- Tweaks to boss "Elder Dragon", increased health
- Tweaks to boss "Elder Dragon", slightly more damage
- Modified loot tables floor 73 and above
- Fixed an error with spawn rates (no more bundled spawns)
- Failed weapon enchant does not break the item just resetting to +0
- Failed armor enchant does not break the item just resetting to +0
- Failed helmet enchant does not break the item just resetting to +0
- Fixed incorrect trade value for Enchant Armor Scroll (Grade S)
- Many improvements to the spawning system in the tower
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
Changed files in this update