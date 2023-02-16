Patch 1.8.8.0 for February 16th 2023

-Refined all of the Item Sprites
-Added new collected animation to almost all of the Item Sprites
-Added new collection logic for most of all of the item sprites
-Adjusted sound effect for laser shots
-other adjustments and refinements
Changed files in this update