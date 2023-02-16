 Skip to content

Victim update for 16 February 2023

Patch 1.8.8.0 for February 16th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10568357 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Refined all of the Item Sprites

-Added new collected animation to almost all of the Item Sprites

-Added new collection logic for most of all of the item sprites

-Adjusted sound effect for laser shots

-other adjustments and refinements

