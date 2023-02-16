Starship controls text on first flying segment updated to match updated mouse controls

the game now auto saves when you enter the City, Apartment, or Bridge, and after certain dialogues in the City.

Further optimized the end of the Capital Ship Mission with Maiko.

Changed the underlying way Replay Missions work. There should be no threat of losing any saved progress now.

I do believe save are working fine, but in case they are not, I've added a Abandoned Terminal to the 5 Years Ago first Alien Mission when starting a New Game.

If you are unsure if saves are working for you game, before you quit, take note of the Main Story number and the Q number in ESC -> Status menu.

Then if the saves actually don't work when reloading the game, just start a New Game.

(Keep in mind that if the Continue Game button is clickable your saves very likely loaded ok)

But when starting a New Game you can move in the direction towards the W in the "W-A-S-D to move" controls text, and head for the red and purple plant in the distance, you might need to go left past some rocks to see it. Just before you get to the red and purple plant, make a right to find the Abandoned Terminal

this terminal inputs a mission from 1-25

and a quest from 0-4

then will return you to the title Screen to press Continue Game.

or alternately you can choose to go to the end game area with a lot of credits (which skips some adult scenes in the game)

If your data doesn't save for some reason, I'd recommend playing/continuing the story this way the unlocking everything with this terminal after. This unlocks all Magazines also but I don't think it activates the achievement since it only checks whenever you pick one up.

Added a "Q" variable to ESC -> Status to track a Quest variable for the Abandoned Terminal

Updated Magazine text with remove find in city "upstairs" to avoid confusion. (It used to be up some stairs)