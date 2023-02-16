 Skip to content

Dave Dave Dave update for 16 February 2023

Update 1.2.1

Build 10568248 · Last edited by Wendy

Fixed Green Crown achievement bug
Added new achievements.
Added some more potions on the map.
Removed John.

