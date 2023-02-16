What we do in the shadows... (2)

Hello fellow outlaws,

It is been two weeks already and as per usual, it is time to talk about what we're working on at the moment.

As we mentionned last time, we're currently on a big rework of the progression within the game. Even though we were able to make significant advancements in that endeavor, it's yet to be perfect at the moment. However, we have come to a stage that will allow us to update the system onto the private beta test version very soon. I'll be sure to let you know as soon as it is up!

By the way, if you'ld like to have access to the private beta version, please go through the following steps. Please remember however that the private beta is not a finished product and might contain bugs :

Join the discord and go to the Beta-test-version channel by clicking the following button

Check the pinned message of the channel

The last time we updated you on where we are and what we are working on, we also asked you to take a poll to see what we should focus on next. We have heard you and now have a clearer understanding of your needs and wants. Here are the top 5 choices within the poll (at the moment when I am writing this) :

New characters with 45 votes

New bosses with 45 votes

Map visual update and improvement with 37 votes

Full moon events with 36 votes

Quality of life improvements with 22 votes

As you can see, the votes have been extremely close and we will be sure to take your input into account when working on the forthcoming updates.

Given the success of the poll, we decided to have another one, this time we would like you to choose between new items concepts. You can access the poll and vote for your favourite ones by following these few steps:

Join the discord and go to the Announcement channel by clicking the following button

Check the pinned message of the channel, the poll will be the last pinned message

As you may have read already, we also put together a bundle with our fellow Horde Survivor/Bullet Hell game developers.

You only buy games in the bundle that you don't own. Plus, you get an extra discount.

My Rogue Valentine Bundle includes :

Bounty of One

20 Minutes Till Dawn

Spellbook Demonslayers

Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde

That is all for today, we hope that we will be able to pussh the new update soon but again, there is no definitive due date ate the moment. We will be sure to let you know though.

Untill then, have a good one!

Enjoy!