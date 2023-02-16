 Skip to content

Parts Unknown update for 16 February 2023

Side Mission Update

Build 10568113

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is now a side mission available on the main menu. The fighting was also patched again as well for better performance. Online mode is still being developed and should be available soon.

