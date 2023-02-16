 Skip to content

DeadOS update for 16 February 2023

Version 0.14.6 is now live!

Version 0.14.6 · Build 10568074

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got a visual update for you this week! Last week I introduced the beginning of the animated UI, this week I have finished implementing it! Screens that now have animated intros are:

Escape Menu
Human Spawning Screen
Cop Allocation Screen
Zombie Infection Screen
Military Request Screen
Controls popup
Stats screen

So, a whole bunch! ^__^ It's been a slow and tedious process but an important one for getting the game into the place it needs to be to come out of early access!

Thanks for playing and more to come in the future!

