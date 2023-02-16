Version 0.14.6 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a visual update for you this week! Last week I introduced the beginning of the animated UI, this week I have finished implementing it! Screens that now have animated intros are:

Escape Menu

Human Spawning Screen

Cop Allocation Screen

Zombie Infection Screen

Military Request Screen

Controls popup

Stats screen

So, a whole bunch! ^__^ It's been a slow and tedious process but an important one for getting the game into the place it needs to be to come out of early access!

Thanks for playing and more to come in the future!