Play WILD HEARTS™ now

No one remembers why the Kemono began their rampage through a once prosperous Azuma. Fueled by desperation, these giant beasts wield the power of primal nature at its most destructive. For a while, it seemed that none could stand against their overwhelming might. But hope arrives in the form of a formidable hunter, armed with deadly weapons and ancient technology called Karakuri that could turn the tide of battle.

HUNT GIANT NATURE-INFUSED BEASTS

Survive their attacks, learn from their behaviors, and use your Karakuri and your weapons in combination to cut these creatures down to size.

CRAFT YOUR HUNTING GROUNDS

You are the only one in Azuma able to wield the Karakuri technology. This ancient tech enables you to adapt your environment into creative hunting grounds ideal for taking down the giant Kemono.

HUNT IN A PACK, OR BE A LONE WOLF

In WILD HEARTS you can face the Kemono alone or unite with up to two friends (or other players) to stalk and hunt your prey.

GEAR UP TO HUNT, HUNT TO GEAR UP

The more you hunt, the more you progress. Create your character, then gather materials from each hunt and build an array of armor and weapons to bring down even bigger beasts.

EXPLORE A FANTASY MEDIEVAL JAPAN

Experience four season-based hunting grounds – each region with its own beautiful landscapes and dangers.

Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese studio behind the DYNASTY WARRIORS franchise, WILD HEARTS takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.

