UI issues fixed in singleplayer campaign
Spells from cards taken from global map to level now work correctly
Mines and Magic update for 16 February 2023
Some bugs fixed
Patchnotes via Steam Community
UI issues fixed in singleplayer campaign
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Mines and Magic Content Depot 884641
- Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884642
- Loading history…
Mines and Magic Depot Depot 884643
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update