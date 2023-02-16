Development Branch update - v0.7.001

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.7.001) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version is a very early preview of the next update. Including drones & fish. It will change a lot before the final update.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
V 0.7.001 : Temporary changelog
Breaking :
In the final update, Ore extractors t3 will become dependent on the positionning (same as t1 & t2) (not yet implemented)
Major changes :
Deconstruct chip t2 allows to deconstruct servers in crashed ships to get circuit boards
New Fusion Generator in the crashed ship in desert allowing to access new rooms with good loot
New Logistic system :
Build a drone station to activate the new logistic system
All inventories (except your inventory & equipement) will have a new icon (a cog with arrows) allowing you to set up orders
Each inventory can demand and supply Objects
Once you built drones, each drone will try to move objects between the supply and demand inventories
You need circuit board to build drones, deconstruct servers in crashed ship to get some
New objects :
New Species of fish to incubate
Water life collector
Fish farm t1
Drone station
Drone t1
Mutagen t3 (unlock via blueprints)
Deconstruct chip t2 (unlock via blueprints)
Circuit board
Nitrogen cartdrige (produced via gas extractor once breathable stage is reached)
Phytoplankton t1-t2-t3
World Change :
Rework of waterfall area (in progress)
Balancing :
Increase number of algae spawned by algae spreader t2
Reduce the range of the algaes that spawn to improve usage autocrafter with algae spreaders
Reduce butterly farm t2 insects production
Reduce beehive t2 plants production
Increase tree spreader t2 plants production
Increase gas extractor inventory size (only on newly built)
Reduce Fusion Energy Cell terraformation requirements
Reduce Breathable stage requierments
Reduce ore extractor t3 pressure requirements
Increase production of ore extraction t3 (every 80 seconds -> every 75 seconds)
New loot for containers for Fish stage
UI :
Add a biomass category in the construction menu
Change the order of some machines in the construction menu
Change the order of some objects in craft menus
Performances :
Improve render performances of drills T4/T5
Improve render performances of ore extractor T3
Technical :
Merge MijuTools library with project
Changed depots in development branch