Development Branch update - v0.7.001

I've just updated a new version (v0.7.001) on the development branch.

This version is a very early preview of the next update. Including drones & fish. It will change a lot before the final update.

V 0.7.001 : Temporary changelog

Breaking :

In the final update, Ore extractors t3 will become dependent on the positionning (same as t1 & t2) (not yet implemented)

Major changes :

Deconstruct chip t2 allows to deconstruct servers in crashed ships to get circuit boards

New Fusion Generator in the crashed ship in desert allowing to access new rooms with good loot

New Logistic system :

Build a drone station to activate the new logistic system

All inventories (except your inventory & equipement) will have a new icon (a cog with arrows) allowing you to set up orders

Each inventory can demand and supply Objects

Once you built drones, each drone will try to move objects between the supply and demand inventories

You need circuit board to build drones, deconstruct servers in crashed ship to get some

New objects :

New Species of fish to incubate

Water life collector

Fish farm t1

Drone station

Drone t1

Mutagen t3 (unlock via blueprints)

Deconstruct chip t2 (unlock via blueprints)

Circuit board

Nitrogen cartdrige (produced via gas extractor once breathable stage is reached)

Phytoplankton t1-t2-t3

World Change :

Rework of waterfall area (in progress)

Balancing :

Increase number of algae spawned by algae spreader t2

Reduce the range of the algaes that spawn to improve usage autocrafter with algae spreaders

Reduce butterly farm t2 insects production

Reduce beehive t2 plants production

Increase tree spreader t2 plants production

Increase gas extractor inventory size (only on newly built)

Reduce Fusion Energy Cell terraformation requirements

Reduce Breathable stage requierments

Reduce ore extractor t3 pressure requirements

Increase production of ore extraction t3 (every 80 seconds -> every 75 seconds)

New loot for containers for Fish stage

UI :

Add a biomass category in the construction menu

Change the order of some machines in the construction menu

Change the order of some objects in craft menus

Performances :

Improve render performances of drills T4/T5

Improve render performances of ore extractor T3

Technical :

Merge MijuTools library with project

