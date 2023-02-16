 Skip to content

Strix STG update for 16 February 2023

Build 10567972

Bug fixes / specification changes

  • Change score calculation
    Before change: The multiplier value is uniformly reduced by 10% when destroying an enemy
    After change: The multiplier value is reduced by 5% when part is destroyed or when the form is changed, and reduced by 10% when the main body is destroyed
  • Increase raw points for each boss part (except mid-bosses)
  • Changed so that Tank-chan that appears in each stage moves
  • Changed enemy appearance pattern in Stage 2
  • Partially changed the contents of the manual and tutorial

Function addition

  • Added a new enemy Gunship-chan to Stage 2
  • Added a new enemy Fighter-chan to Stage 3 (under development)

