Bug fixes / specification changes
- Change score calculation
Before change: The multiplier value is uniformly reduced by 10% when destroying an enemy
After change: The multiplier value is reduced by 5% when part is destroyed or when the form is changed, and reduced by 10% when the main body is destroyed
- Increase raw points for each boss part (except mid-bosses)
- Changed so that Tank-chan that appears in each stage moves
- Changed enemy appearance pattern in Stage 2
- Partially changed the contents of the manual and tutorial
Function addition
- Added a new enemy Gunship-chan to Stage 2
- Added a new enemy Fighter-chan to Stage 3 (under development)
Changed files in this update