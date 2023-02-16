You can now play the game in 11 different languages. English, French, Italian, German Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Korean, Russian, Chinese(simple) and Turkish. You can select the language you want from the main menu.
Aby's Playground update for 16 February 2023
Language Update
You can now play the game in 11 different languages. English, French, Italian, German Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Korean, Russian, Chinese(simple) and Turkish. You can select the language you want from the main menu.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update