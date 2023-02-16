 Skip to content

Aby's Playground update for 16 February 2023

Language Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10567971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now play the game in 11 different languages. English, French, Italian, German Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, Korean, Russian, Chinese(simple) and Turkish. You can select the language you want from the main menu.

