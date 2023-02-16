 Skip to content

开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 16 February 2023

2023 Yezr 2 Montg 16 Day [Optimization and numerical adjustment]

Share · View all patches · Build 10567875 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I. Optimization

  1. Optimized the algorithm so that it does not occupy resources so quickly.

  2. Fixed a BUG where the main menu page could not open the backpack

Two, numerical adjustment

  1. Stormblade one Physical Damage 360 to 240 deals 1/3 of its damage

2.[Player Character] one [HD700 to 7000] [HD Fix 10 to 40]

3.[ZJ700 to 7000] [ZJ Repair 10 to 40]

Greatly increased the player's temperance

Three, the author's message

Recently to go to work, this game update will be temporarily put on hold, of course, their own ability is insufficient,

I'm sorry to disappoint everyone who bought this game and added it to their wish list

Next time, well, maybe there won't be a next time

