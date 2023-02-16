 Skip to content

Watamari - A Match Made in Heaven Part1 update for 16 February 2023

Update Notes for Feb. 17

  • Character sprite file size reduced
  • Minor Japanese text fixes
  • Minor fixes to certain game scenes

An update was also pushed for the demo:

  • Character sprite file size reduced
  • Minor Japanese text fixes

