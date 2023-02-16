Engine Change Progress Report #4

The new version (0.07) has seen several (small) updates the past weeks. The game engine we use has seen many major updates as well, improving further upon the game.

Lets take a look at what has been added and changed:

Fixes and polish:

The level generator has gotten a final overhaul, yes, really final this time :). It has been expanded with more level patterns for more variation and it has been given a big set of new capabilities which has allowed for more natural-feeling and interesting levels. Hallways can do things like loop now and there are finally no more issues with clipping bits of level geometry.

New collision meshes have been added, replacing the old/outdated ones. These new, custom made, ones are more optimized and more precise.

Minor fixes in collision and fixed some missing collision.

Reactor Core now has sounds and animated effects.

Basic temperature simulation has been implemented.

Several fixes and optimizations in code.

Several fixes in player interactions.

Minor fixes and changes in the in-game UI.

Tools:

All of the Tools have been added, such as the ER detector and Temperature Gun.

Weapons have been added but they aren't functional yet, this will happen once the monster is ready.

Doors:

Doors now stop functioning when fully infected.

Door code has been updated to support interactions with monsters (such as The Hunter) and things like malfunctions due to getting infected or due to power loss.

Sounds have been updated and new sounds for malfunctions and monster interactions have been added.

New animations for malfunctions and monster interactions have been added.

The Infection and Monsters:

The way monsters work has been changed somewhat: the infection source and the monsters are separate entities now, so you may have to try and destroy the source whilst being hunted. In the future there will be a few different types of monsters with unique abilities and ways of having to deal with them.

Navigation and pathfinding has been implemented in the level generator and AI.

Hunts have been implemented.

The Hunter monster has been given new AI and new animations with some made with motion capture.

The Hunter monster can now try to smash open doors violently to reach a nearby player it has targeted.

Motion Capture:

We're still working on getting our motion capture setup working right.

We've bought a second Xbox Kinect and have updated our custom software. There's been some minor progress and small successes with this already :)

Hopefully we can do full motion capture for all our character animations in the future.

Make sure to check out the Testing Beta on Steam to try out the new version.