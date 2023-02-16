 Skip to content

Primal Carnage: Extinction update for 16 February 2023

PCE Hotfix, Version 2.9.121

A new patch is now available for Primal Carnage: Extinction on Steam.

This hotfix mainly resolves a few issues with Flyer movement, we'll be continuing to refine both Tupa and Ptera's fluidity in future. Full details for today's patch below...

Version 2.9.121 Changelog:

  • Fixed awkwardness when sprinting left/right while in flight for Ptera and Tupa

  • Sprint-flying left and right is now the same speed as going forwards

  • Fixed robotic footstep sounds playing on regular Tyrant skins when you step in mud with chains equipped

  • Fixed two of the same novaraptor mutation being in default inventory

  • Fixed an issue with eye masking on certain cryo skins

  • Added red classic trapper shades

