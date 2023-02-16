Early Access Update #14 - New characters, charms & enhancements!

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new update adding a bunch of new features as well as plenty of quality of life improvements, coupled with a few bugfixes and performance improvements.

The main addition of this update are a new set of character variants, as well as a completely new character to unlock! The total of characters available with this update is 19, each one with its own quirks.

We're also adding the Charms feature: Items you can find after holding your position for a while in specific points of the stage. These items can grant a huge boost to specific stats if you meet the required trinket elements, but come with some penalty, so watch out!

With so many items added lately, a system to tailor level ups was in dire need, so we've done two things to help with this:

1- We've added an upgradeable Banish skill that allows you to remove specific items from the level up choices. They won't be shown again during that stage.

2- Now you can use coins to do a reroll (for now, there's a maximum of one paid reroll per level up).

We've also added an enhancement system that will continue to offer upgrade choices on all level ups once you've maxed all your available equipment. These upgrades are small boosts to specific weapons, or tiny boosts to specific stats. These should come in handy when you've got an XP-oriented build and max out your equipment early!

New features:

Added 6 New Character variants and a whole new character, as well as 5 new weapons.

New unlockable Feature: Charms , adding 18 new equipment to unlock.

New unlockable Feature: Banishment, to remove specific items from the level up choices.

New unlockable Feature: Enhancements, to add new choices when leveling up with maxed out equipment.

Improvements:

Improved CPU performance of some weapon projectiles logic. Multiple-hit projectiles such as the shurikens could use up lots of CPU time when hitting crowded groups. Now it should perform better.

Now you can see weapon stats in the pause screen and in the Unlocks section on the main menu.

Now you can check how trinkets and weapon stats change based on level in the Unlocks section.

Now an error will be shown when finding corrupted data both in the save and backup files, and it will ask before overwriting the corrupted data.

Now you can see the stage finished window for previous runs from the Stats screen, with damage stats, etc. This will only work for runs done after this update, as it requires some data that wasn't saved until now.

Once you've unlocked Ruin levels, you can see the amount of ruin challenges completed in the World selection screen.

Added the standard star challenges in the "No Ruin" section of the Select Ruin screen.

Made it more clear to show which worlds are locked in the World selection screen.

Made the enemy Cursed status more clear to see.

Gameplay changes:

Noticeably increased XP required to level up on levels 25 and higher. Previously, from level ~25 and beyond, the increase in required XP was barely noticeable (lower than a 5% increase, almost 0% on level 100). We've made it so higher levels require approximately 20% more XP than the one before.

Onyx Coin has its effect halved on Level 25 and beyond. Similar reason as the previous change: High XP levels were too easy to reach when you had this trinket. Now it will still work but with a smaller effect.

Now you can pay for a reroll with coins once per level up, once you've used up the ones you got from the skill.

Bugfixes: