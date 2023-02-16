Update, Version 20230216

English

[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 800 -> 815)

[Lost in the Sand]New location: Somewhere in Between.

[Somewhere in Between]There is a prisoner in this location behind a highly secured locked door. The contact will not be pleasant.

简体中文

【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续（变量800 -> 815）

【迷失于沙粒中】新地点：世界之间的某处。

【世界之间的某处】这里有一个被囚禁在一道高难度的上锁的门后面的囚犯。与之接触并非令人愉悦的体验。