English
############Content##############
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 800 -> 815)
[Lost in the Sand]New location: Somewhere in Between.
[Somewhere in Between]There is a prisoner in this location behind a highly secured locked door. The contact will not be pleasant.
简体中文
############Content##############
【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续（变量800 -> 815）
【迷失于沙粒中】新地点：世界之间的某处。
【世界之间的某处】这里有一个被囚禁在一道高难度的上锁的门后面的囚犯。与之接触并非令人愉悦的体验。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 February 2023
Update, Version 20230216
English
