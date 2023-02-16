 Skip to content

[Neolithic]To the End update for 16 February 2023

Update, Version 20230216

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
############Content##############
[Lost in the Sand]Story continues. (Variable 800 -> 815)
[Lost in the Sand]New location: Somewhere in Between.
[Somewhere in Between]There is a prisoner in this location behind a highly secured locked door. The contact will not be pleasant.
简体中文
############Content##############
【迷失于沙粒中】故事继续（变量800 -> 815）
【迷失于沙粒中】新地点：世界之间的某处。
【世界之间的某处】这里有一个被囚禁在一道高难度的上锁的门后面的囚犯。与之接触并非令人愉悦的体验。

