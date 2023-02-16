Silicon City v0.37.1 patch notes

Patch content
-
NEW: New immersive in-game soundscapes, from city life to environment eco-system.
-
NEW: New audio effects for each action in the game (building, upgrading, destroying, ...)
-
NEW: Cute silizen's voice when interacting with them or when they have something to say
-
NEW: UI sound effects reworked to ensure level and flavor consistency
-
UPDATE: Buildings can now have two colored walls
-
UPDATE: Savegame is now notified by a tweet (instead of a popup)
-
UPDATE: Vineyard props style added to farms
-
UPDATE: Buildings have now beautiful balconies
-
UPDATE: Silizens increased their job lookup algorythm. It means they reach available jobs faster.
-
FIX: Translation fixes
-
FIX: Forest random rotation and size is back
-
FIX: Siliberty statue is not selectable
-
FIX: The cursor back to default selection when going back to main menu
-
FIX: Double poor window is not correctly placed
-
FIX: Sometime camera position is desync (slight shift between the center of the screen and the pivot rotation center)
-
FIX: Cursor remains as a hand when mouse-leaving a panel
-
FIX: Farm barn disappeared
-
FIX: When you reach level 3, the building are locked as if you are at level 1
Known issues
- KI: Light poles glow during the day
- KI: Some viewmaps are visible but are not used yet
Changed files in this update