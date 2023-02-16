 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 16 February 2023

Silicon City v0.37.1 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patch content

  • NEW: New immersive in-game soundscapes, from city life to environment eco-system.

  • NEW: New audio effects for each action in the game (building, upgrading, destroying, ...)

  • NEW: Cute silizen's voice when interacting with them or when they have something to say

  • NEW: UI sound effects reworked to ensure level and flavor consistency

  • UPDATE: Buildings can now have two colored walls

  • UPDATE: Savegame is now notified by a tweet (instead of a popup)

  • UPDATE: Vineyard props style added to farms

  • UPDATE: Buildings have now beautiful balconies

  • UPDATE: Silizens increased their job lookup algorythm. It means they reach available jobs faster.

  • FIX: Translation fixes

  • FIX: Forest random rotation and size is back

  • FIX: Siliberty statue is not selectable

  • FIX: The cursor back to default selection when going back to main menu

  • FIX: Double poor window is not correctly placed

  • FIX: Sometime camera position is desync (slight shift between the center of the screen and the pivot rotation center)

  • FIX: Cursor remains as a hand when mouse-leaving a panel

  • FIX: Farm barn disappeared

  • FIX: When you reach level 3, the building are locked as if you are at level 1

Known issues

  • KI: Light poles glow during the day
  • KI: Some viewmaps are visible but are not used yet

