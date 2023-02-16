Silicon City v0.37.1 patch notes

NEW: New immersive in-game soundscapes, from city life to environment eco-system.

NEW: New audio effects for each action in the game (building, upgrading, destroying, ...)

NEW: Cute silizen's voice when interacting with them or when they have something to say

NEW: UI sound effects reworked to ensure level and flavor consistency

UPDATE: Buildings can now have two colored walls

UPDATE: Savegame is now notified by a tweet (instead of a popup)

UPDATE: Vineyard props style added to farms

UPDATE: Buildings have now beautiful balconies

UPDATE: Silizens increased their job lookup algorythm. It means they reach available jobs faster.

FIX: Translation fixes

FIX: Forest random rotation and size is back

FIX: Siliberty statue is not selectable

FIX: The cursor back to default selection when going back to main menu

FIX: Double poor window is not correctly placed

FIX: Sometime camera position is desync (slight shift between the center of the screen and the pivot rotation center)

FIX: Cursor remains as a hand when mouse-leaving a panel

FIX: Farm barn disappeared