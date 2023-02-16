Vorax Open Alpha is LIVE! Play Now!



Hello, Mercenaries,

Thank you so much for heeding our call. We are in need of fresh soldiers to be dropped into the island to investigate strange anomalies coming from a strange patogen.

Open Alpha will be available both Steam and on the IndieGala website/client.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1874190/Vorax/

What to Expect in the Open Alpha

More Tools & Weapons

In this vast and difficult land, you must survive through creative ways. Utilize the chainsaw, hatchet and bow and arrow to succeed.

Traps

Incendiary, explosives, and tripwires have been added to your crafting arsenal as additional means of protection or for whichever purpose you may see fit.

Wood Piling and Crafting

Wood is a vital component for protection and survival if used correctly. Cut, chop, farm, gather, all in the hopes to see another day. Our new improvements to wood piling should lend you a hand..

…And More

We have added multiple features, monsters, and locations for exploration. If you would like more information about these updates please visit our Steam Page.



Current version is 0.4.1069. Read more about our progress in our Dev Update Announcements.

You may even support the development via purchasing an early copy.

Wishlist now:

