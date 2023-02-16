Festival Update hotfix 2 - v0.19.91

Over the past hour, we've received some reports of modular buildings going missing from save files when loaded into the hotfix build from earlier today -- this update fixes that issue! If your modular buildings have vanished after loading a save, please try reloading from a slightly earlier save.

(MMORPG Tycoon 2 keeps periodic autosaves as well as separate saves at each new version release of your MMO -- you can access them from the 'Backups' tab in the in-game desktop interface.)

Apologies for the bother!

-T