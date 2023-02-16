 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MMORPG Tycoon 2 update for 16 February 2023

Festival Update hotfix 2 - v0.19.91

Share · View all patches · Build 10567580 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Over the past hour, we've received some reports of modular buildings going missing from save files when loaded into the hotfix build from earlier today -- this update fixes that issue! If your modular buildings have vanished after loading a save, please try reloading from a slightly earlier save.

(MMORPG Tycoon 2 keeps periodic autosaves as well as separate saves at each new version release of your MMO -- you can access them from the 'Backups' tab in the in-game desktop interface.)

Apologies for the bother!
-T

Changed files in this update

MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win64 Depot 486861
  • Loading history…
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Win32 Depot 486862
  • Loading history…
MMORPG Tycoon 2 OSX Depot 486863
  • Loading history…
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux64 Depot 486864
  • Loading history…
MMORPG Tycoon 2 Linux32 Depot 486865
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link