Nemesis: Lockdown update for 17 February 2023

Nemesis: Lockdown - hotfix patch 17.02.2023

Build 10567571

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey survivors,

Today, it’s just a quick hotfix, but it’s for a rather nasty problem. Some of you were experiencing infinite loading screens, which made it impossible to get into the game. Thankfully, these should be gone after you update the game.

Bugfixes:
  • Fixed the infinite loading screen bug

If you encounter this error even after updating the game, please let us know. Also, remember to join our discord server to leave feedback, stay up to date with all the newest information and chat with other survivors.

That’s it for today. Over and out.

