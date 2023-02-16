 Skip to content

江湖幸存者 update for 16 February 2023

0.86 Update

0.86 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Add new character YiYi, three talents & steam achievements are added
  2. Add (Y) skill upgrade, you can find the existing allowed skills in Help panel, will add more in future iterations
  3. Significantly improve Exp pick up performance
  4. Fix one rare bug that make skill can not cause damage
  5. Add a new guard on game save to try best to protect save from computer crash
  6. Buff most talents

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together
And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here

