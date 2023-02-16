Optimize brazier, fireplace, torch to add pause function
BUG carriage and character afterimage problem
Optimization If the farmland and orchard are indoors, they will not be able to enjoy the irrigation of natural rainwater, and a reminder will be displayed
Optimized when replacing seeds in farmland or orchard, if there are no other replaceable seeds, a prompt will be displayed
Optimized the descriptions of braziers, torches, and fireplaces, specifying that the handyman should light or extinguish them as needed
Optimize picture frames into pieces to build chairs
Optimization Before the carriage is assigned, the station can also be moved in and out by handymen
BUG After the cell was newly built, the interior area was not correctly marked as an indoor area
BUG After the prison cell is newly built or demolished, the heating range of the nearby brazier and fireplace is not refreshed in time
Optimize Pokémon Immune to Disease
2-16 Bug fixes and experience optimization
