Week 04: Chrysalis Gem

New Trinket: Chrysalis Gem
The Chrysalis Gem has been added to the game. It is a rare trinket that, once it reaches Level 5, allows you to pick from a few high rarity upgrades, even for weapons that already have reached max level.
It also gives bonues to two new stats:
- Magic Find: Increases your odds of finding Rare, Epic, Unique and Legendary upgrades.
- Compass Range: Increases the range at which the indicators at the edge of the screen can see items and orbs.
The trinket can be found in the north of the map after unlocking it by upgrading the Dragon Soul to level 4 at least once.
Other changes
- Added a epic "Burst" upgrade to the halberd that adds two strikes to the Halberd at the cost of Cooldown.
- Level 5/10 Rosary now also gives a minor 10% Size Growth bonus to the few items that do have this stat.
- Fixed a typo in the Armory Extension Pressure formula that caused it to grow way too quickly.
- Fix the Melee Lifesteal node not applying to weapons that do not have lifesteal themselves.
- Fixed a bug where the first upgrade for eldritch essence gave no Demonic Strength/Demonic Spawn Rate debuff.
- Now a larger part of the level is generated around the player, to support the "Compass Range" stat.
- A part of the level is now generated before the game starts, fixing the reported "pop-in".
- Opacity of Chakram now depends on how many projectiles/second are fired.
- Collection now shows the stats of the item with the current skill setup, rather than the base stats.
- Internal: Overhauled how item unlock requirements are handled behind the scenes. It is now a JSON file, that, once modding is added, could be modified.
Changed files in this update