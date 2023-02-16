Week 04: Chrysalis Gem

New Trinket: Chrysalis Gem



The Chrysalis Gem has been added to the game. It is a rare trinket that, once it reaches Level 5, allows you to pick from a few high rarity upgrades, even for weapons that already have reached max level.

It also gives bonues to two new stats:

Magic Find : Increases your odds of finding Rare, Epic, Unique and Legendary upgrades.

: Increases your odds of finding Rare, Epic, Unique and Legendary upgrades. Compass Range: Increases the range at which the indicators at the edge of the screen can see items and orbs.

The trinket can be found in the north of the map after unlocking it by upgrading the Dragon Soul to level 4 at least once.

Other changes