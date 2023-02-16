-Add collectible items in Act 1
-Changed puzzle difficulty Act 1
-Changed Boss difficulty in Act 1
-Reworked main menu interface
-Reworked gameplay interface
-Changed interface description
-Reworked loading screen logic
-Reworked hit feedback effect
-Add ranking system
-Add critical hit slow motion effect
-Optimized elemental ground explosion
-Adjust some sound effects
Heart in the Dark update for 16 February 2023
Patch 02.23
