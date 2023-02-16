Patch 0.1.3 is out!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Enforcers,

We're back with another patch! This time one with a few more elaborate changes you've been requesting. We are far from done with looking through your feedback though, so expect more patches to come. Additionally, this patch hasn't looked at assisting you with your auto-aiming needs (this is for the Homing Fuse aficionados in the comment section, this patch does not include any homing changes).

We’ve made improvements to combat and skill input responsiveness, this primarily addresses your skills activating when you expect them to and attacking consecutive nearby targets rather than going into a “move only” when an enemy is killed. On top of that, this patch is also tackling a range of tooltips issues, specifically regarding skill buff details and inconsistencies. Skills will now also display any tags that get added through fuses.

Lastly, we’ve added some much needed (and requested) quality of life features such as UI scaling in the settings menu, clicking to use boosters in the action bar, and FOV / Widescreen support. Please Note: we're only supporting a maximum of 21/9 aspect ratio resolutions, so wider aspect ratios will see black bars on the far edges of their screen, forcing it to 21/9 max. This aspect ratio decision is to avoid giving those few players on mega ultra widescreens too much of an advantage compared to other resolutions.

Oh, and shields drop now. Leon's also restocked some fuses, and we squashed quite a few bugs.

TL;DR: This patch focuses on Combat/Skill Responsiveness, Tooltips, Widescreen support, UI Scaling in settings, Shields drop now, and more tooltip improvements coming.

As always, keep the feedback coming and thank you for your continued patience as we continue on this Early Access Journey!

The Stitch Heads Team

Combat and Character Movement

Improved and addressed issues for input handling of skill inputs: Fixed Channeling Skills such as Tornado never activating when starting to hold the action down while it was not ready to activate yet. It will now activate when ready. Fixed issue where single activation Skills such as Provoke would not activate until performing another action. Fixed a bug where the Hero moving to a target to use a Skill with setting “Use Skill on Target” could not be interrupted at all. Fixed Hero moving to a target to use a Skill with setting “Use Skill on Target” not being interrupted when doing move action too close to the Hero. Now when holding down a Skill with setting “Use Skill on Target” and being locked onto a target, when this target dies the next hovered target will get locked onto, instead of always going into movement. Improved the way Skills set the rotation of the Character, which fixes the Hero sometimes not rotating to the new attack direction. Fixed Channeling Skills such as Tornado continuously activating after having gone into a menu with the ability active.

Fixed an issue that was causing Force Move to be ineffective on interactables

Tooltips

Fixed damage conversion fuses not displaying their effect in the skill tooltip

Fixed skills not displaying correct stat values when not equipped

Removed AttacksPerSecond from Decoy skill tooltip

Fixed Inferno skill not showing damage stat in the Skill Menu

Fixed Salvage buff tooltip not displaying the buff effect

Fixed various buff tooltips not displaying a description

Fixed Move Only skill tooltip lingering on screen when dragging a skill onto the Move Only slot

Fixed damage values in Skill Tooltips not reflecting melee and ranged damage modifiers

Fixed inconsistent spelling styles of the word armour

Added new Icons to movement speed and resistance booster tooltips

Clarified Strength and Power tooltips granting % damage increases instead of flat values

Added visualisation of added compatibility tags in fuse tooltip

HUD & Input

Updated the hybrid booster icon

Fixed issue with booster buffs using incorrect icons

Improved icons for skill and megaspeed shrine

Fixed Overlay Map having inconsistent sizes between areas

Added Player level to party member character portraits

Fixed hero requirement text on fuse tooltips often clipping off screen

Fixed issue where a scrollbar would appear in the player inventory.

Fixed Inventory items not being moveable into storage

Added functionality for using boosters by clicking them in the actionbar with RMB

Added UI scaling setting to the Settings Menu.

Fixed issues with Comic book header text wrapping

Changed Font for the create game and join private game section in the server browser to support capitalisation.

Added fallback fonts for Chinese, Russian and Korean to prevent characters being replaced by blocks

Improved feedback when failing to slot a fuse if the fuse overlaps with the skill node in the centre Fixed ‘Failed to Slot fuse’ error message not showing up when a fuse node overlaps the skill node in the centre Fixed skill node in the centre not being highlighted red when fuse is trying to be placed and overlapping it Fixed skill node not vibrating (placement failure feedback) when trying to place fuse overlapping it.

Fixed throbber in popups overlapping with text

Added Ping and FPS counters in the HUD

Fixed Dropdown menus not supporting localised text

Fixed camera being stuck when transitioning from Gamma settings straight to Main Menu

Fixed main menu camera transition when going from Gamma settings Class Selection menu

Server Browser & Multiplayer

Fixed players not ragdolling on clients

Items & Drop rates

Fixed issue where shields were not dropping

Adjusted display names of some Powerglove item types to be shorter

Adjusted scaling of unique item icons to match the base item more

Fixed issue where Credit Pickup range was unintentionally large, reducing the range from 200 to 70.

Improved booster item tooltips

Adjusted Gambler item rarities to have fewer common items and more uncommon

Fuses

Fixed Leon not selling any fuses other than Strike passive fuses

Ferrokinesis fuse now adds the buff compatibility tag to the skill

Added descriptions to the Bombardier fuse

Split max fuse per type reduced from 3 to 1

Localization

Added many missing translations

Most UI now scales with localization

Missions

Fixed kill contracts from being completable by people not doing the contract

Removed the requirement to click the door to Conduit 1 in order to progress the mission “Rogue Enforcer”.

Fixed Kettu Assassin being completable by one person leaving the game in multiplayer

Fixed a case where a mission reward menu could incorrectly appear for "Reactivate the Waypoint" in multiplayer

Enemy

Fixed Razor sometimes getting stuck in a Power Punch pose

Fixed Razor sometimes sliding during Slam animation

Other

Fixed an issue with regions not unloading when travelling to the Solar Map

Fixed a crash related to the map updating

Fixed the camera zooming in for ultrawide displays

Fixed rebuying items causing them to identify

Changed experience gain curve from killing monsters from 120 per level above enemy level 14 to 150 per enemy level above 10

Technomancer Idle Animations:: Fixed 1H weapons being rotated incorrectly in the inventory and menu idles for the Technomancer

Fixed an issue related to decals being attached to players, minions and enemies

Elementalist

Fire Tree

Fixed fire mastery passive (stat modifiers) not being applied sometimes

Frostblade Skill

Fixed issues with Frost Blades getting stuck in an animation

Combust Skill

Base cast animation reduced from 0.86 seconds to .06

Blaze Skill

Fixed an animation bug related to dashing in place

Fireball Skill

Fixed a bug that would cause the Elementalist to slide at the end of a fireball cast

Berserker

Polished Berserker Fallback animations

Frenzy Skill

Fixed issues with Frenzy getting stuck in an animation

Heavy Strike Skill

Fixed the hitbox being too close to the character

Fixed Heavy Strike sometimes getting stuck in an animation

Lightning Shield Skill

Improved the animation desync issue with Lightning Shield

Power Punch Skill

Fixed Powerpunch not rotating when keeping the button pressed down

Provoke Skill

Added an Icon to provoke enemy debuff

Rally Skill

Radius increased by 20%

Base duration increased from 30 seconds to 60

Base energy regeneration reduced from +50% to +10%

Minor polish to rally VFX

Tornado Skill

Improved the fade out of the trail VFX

Technomancer

Fixed Technomancer’s Summon Melee Minion animations not scaling with cast speed

Fixed minions health not being applied correctly. The displayed number in the skill tooltip should now match the health of newly spawned minions

Fixed minions being incorrectly killed when +max minions stats change and are being recalculated

Fixed displayed minion amount not being updated when minions are killed due to max minion stat

Fixed minions not being killed if having more than max due to unequipping an item with +max minion stats

Fixed max minion amount stats of items not working for some minion types

Minions Tree

Gear lock: max tiers reduced (0/8 to 0/5)

Battery pack: max tiers reduced (0/5 to 0/3 and 0/8 to 0/3) (Note that Technomancer have 2x Battery Pack talent)

Artillery: max tiers reduced (0/5 to 0/3)

Well oiled machine: max tiers reduced (0/8 node to 0/5)

Metal Tree

Fixed Spare Parts talent spawning an extra piece of scrap at the player's feet

Buzzjaw Skill

Fixed an issue where BigBoy Melee Minion didn’t use their melee attack animations

Now has the Physical Damage tag

Lazerbeak Skill

Now has the Physical Damage tag

Tekhead Skill

Fixed Tekhead damage increase buff not working (This also fixes other occurrences of buffs or stat modifiers not working on skills/projectiles)

Changed Fire Damage tag to Lightning Damage tag

Construct Skill