Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 16 February 2023

Build 0.1993

16 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fix dropping inventory tiems when swapping on hotbar
-fix dropping inventory item when draging onto start position
-escape skips to end of dialog instead of lcosing dialog to prevent rare build glitch possible

