Territory – Alpha 5.64 – New Damage Indicator

Added
- New damage indicator that provides an approximate threat vector
Changed
- Player Dead body now despawns after 25 minutes
- Item Outline detection area increased
Fixed
- Large Invisible blocking volumes
