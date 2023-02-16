 Skip to content

Territory update for 16 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.64 – New Damage Indicator

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • New damage indicator that provides an approximate threat vector

Changed

  • Player Dead body now despawns after 25 minutes
  • Item Outline detection area increased

Fixed

  • Large Invisible blocking volumes

