Dear Players,

O2Jam Online will undergo temporary server maintenance.

Please be advised that the game will be unavailable during this time, please log out from the game before the scheduled maintenance.

Start time:

February 17, 2023 16:00(GMT+9)

Estimated Time of Maintenance: 2 Hours

We hope you understand and we are sorry for the inconvenience.

Sincerely,

O2Jam Online Operation Team